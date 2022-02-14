COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson will be a honorary coach for the Mizzou wrestling team Wednesday night. The Tigers are set to take on No. 5 Iowa State in a battle of top 10 programs.
Parson will be honored on the mat before the matches are set to take place.
"We're excited to host Governor Parson in front of a packed Hearnes for one of our biggest duals of the season. Iowa State is a tough team and we're ready to showcase our program in front of the Governor and the whole state of Missouri," head coach Brian Smith said in a press release.
It is the regular season finale for the Tigers before the head to Tulsa for the Big 12 championship tournament.
"We look forward to the opportunity to see the team in action and Coach Smith's Tiger Style philosophy that has helped us build one of the premier wrestling programs in all of college sports." Parson said.
Action is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.