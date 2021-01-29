COLUMBIA-- Remember watching your favorite team in the arena with thousands of fans cheering alongside you? Since pandemic hit the world last March, this experience has been a change for many.
In its sixth week in the Associated Press Top 25, the Missouri Men's Basketball team is seeing that change first-hand.
Mizzou Arena, home to the Missouri Men's Basketball team, seats 15,061 fans. With new COVID-19 guidelines, it now seats a maximum capacity 3,012.
"Attendance is not exactly [at maximum capacity] each game, but roughly fills out to the 18-20%," Richard J. Layton, Assistant Director of Strategic Communications for Missouri Men's Basketball, said.
Here are guidelines that fans will need to know about before attending any game at Mizzou Arena:
- All concession stands are now cashless due to reducing contact with cash and coins. You can pay with a debit or credit card.
- Face coverings must be worn at all times.
- Water fountains will not be available throughout the arena.
- Physical distancing marker at the entry way into Mizzou Arena and at concession stands must be met.
- Printed PDF tickets WILL NOT be accepted at the entrance into Mizzou Arena. You can find your e-tickets through the official Mizzou Tigers App.
You can catch the Tigers in action at Mizzou Arena as they take on TCU Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.