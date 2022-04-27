JEFFERSON CITY − Legendary Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel was recognized at the state Capitol on the House Floor and in the Senate on his 70th birthday Wednesday.
Missouri football's winningest head coach received word in December that he would be inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.
"It's not just winning games, it's just not in Columbia, Missouri. It's for the whole state of Missouri. It was so great to see people embrace it, you know, that Mizzou football was important," Pinkel said on the program winning under his leadership.
Following the Hall of Fame news, House Representative and former Missouri football player Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) came up with the idea to honor Coach Pinkel and introduced House Resolution No. 3886.
The resolution congratulates Pinkel on his Hall of Fame selection and credits Pinkel as the one who "put Missouri on the college football map."
Pinkel is being recognized under House Resolution 3886. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, former #Mizzou O-Lineman. Here’s a section of the resolution congratulating Missouri’s winningest football coach ⬇️@KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DpzajkycZP— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 27, 2022
"He's been inducted into almost every hall of fame you can be inducted to, now for sure the top one of all. And, that just put it over the top and so I wanted to try and get it done this year," Gregory said.
The resolution approved one amendment to correct a final score of a Missouri victory listed in the resolution. It then received 142 yes votes and no nays among lawmakers present.
Pinkel didn't say anything to the House floor when he had the chance to sit behind the speaker of the house. He explained that he was really moved.
"You could see me up there [on the podium], I was crying. If they had asked me to speak up there, I couldn't even gotten anything out," Pinkel said.
Coach Pinkel tipped his hat to all of his former players and especially Rep. Gregory.
"He came here to make a difference," Pinkel said. "That's what he did, that's why he is doing it right now."
In addition to being recognized in the House, Pinkel received recognition from Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden in the Senate. Senate Resolution 702 is identical to House Resolution No. 3886. Rowden also presented Coach Pinkel with a framed copy of the resolution as a gift.
Coach Pinkel now being recognized by the Missouri Senate and Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. Did I mention? It’s Coach Pinkel’s 70th Birthday today! @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mX0ELrxbr8— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 27, 2022
In attendance for his time at the capitol were numerous former players, Missouri faculty, Missouri alumni and his wife Missy Pinkel.
"I didn't know anybody was going to be here," Pinkel explained.
"This has just been really an incredible experience. I am so honored to represent the University of Missouri and the state of Missouri cause that's what we do too," Pinkel said.
After visiting both floors, Pinkel and former players held a brief meet and greet in the Senate lounge at the Capitol.
Coach Pinkel also shared his thoughts on the future of Missouri football and current coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"You build, that's what you do. You are building a program you are not just trying to get ready for a season. And I think he's doing a good job doing that," Pinkel said.
Pinkel ended his meet and greet with a fun remark about his age.
"I'm really 52," Pinkel said.
Pinkel will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 6, 2022.