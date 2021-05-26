A Mizzou Athletics spokesperson confirmed that Missouri Baseball players Cameron Swanger and Seth Halvorsen have left the program and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Halvorsen was Missouri's top starting pitcher in 2021. He pushed through an up and down season to finish with a 4-2 record including SEC wins over Texas A&M and Georgia. Halvorsen struck out 70 batters while walking 57 during his first full season in a Mizzou uniform.
Swanger is a Junior who was in and out of the lineup in 2021. Possessing a power bat he homered 4 times for the Tigers but struggled to hit consistently. He batted just .192 for the season a year after hitting .296 in 11 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.