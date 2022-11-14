COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Western Kentucky 65-47 Monday night leading Robin Pingeton and her team to improve to 4-0 on the season.
"You know they've got to do their job and I thought tonight they did that," Robin Pingeton, Missouri Women's Basketball head coach, said.
The Tigers started Katlyn Gilbert in place of starting point guard Mama Dembele. Dembele did not play after suffering an injury Sunday, against SEMO.
"She did break her nose so we'll see, looking like potential surgery," Pingeton said regarding Dembele's injury.
Here's the full answer from #Mizzou WBB Head Coach Robin Pingeton on starting guard Mama Dembele's injury.
Hayley Frank started the scoring for Missouri. She scored the first five points and had seven in the quarter.
Haley Troup also stepped up for the Tigers in the first half. Troup went 3-3 from behind the arc in the first quarter including a deep three with just seconds remaining on the clock.
"Sometimes you see one go in and then you kind of get in a rhythm and it feels good. To help my team in any way I can, in the first quarter, it was knocking down some shots," Haley Troup said.
The Tigers led 20-13 after the first quarter.
The second quarter started off with a nice inside find to Sarah Linthcum. Western Kentucky made up some ground in the following possessions. Teresa Faustino nailed a three to make it 22-16. She had 16 points for the game.
Missouri grew their lead later in the second quarter. They forced the Hilltoppers to multiple shot-clock violations and played good defense. Freshman, Ashton Judd, made a transition scoop layup to put Missouri up 27-18.
Missouri led at the half 33-26 over Western Kentucky.
The story of the third quarter was Lauren Hansen. After not scoring at all in the first half, she scored the first eight points of the third quarter for the Tigers. Hansen outscored Western Kentucky by herself in the quarter 13-9.
"I think Lauren did, what Lauren needs to do. I mean everyone's got a role and she's a shooter, a volume shooter," Pingeton said.
She continued to talk about the senior guard.
"Bottom line is, Lauren wants to be the best she can be, and she wants to be the best she can be for her team," Pingeton added.
Missouri pulled away taking a 54-35 lead entering the fourth quarter. Hansen finished with 17 points on the night, all of which came in the second half. She also finished with five assists, which led the team.
Western Kentucky scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. However, they could not score again until there was 2:42 remaining, as Missouri's defense was stout the entire quarter.
Sara-Rose Smith was all over the boards for Missouri. She finished with 12 rebounds and blocked a couple shots.
Ashton Judd made a few hustle plays down the stretch and had nine points in 18 minutes.
"It's been really encouraging to see how hard she plays," Troup said about the freshman Judd.
The Tigers defeated Western Kentucky 65-47 and never trailed after the first quarter. Missouri plays UT-Martin Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home, at 7 p.m.
W x 4️⃣