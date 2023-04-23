COLUMBIA - Alabama came into Columbia and swept Missouri baseball with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
The series marked the Crimson Tide's first sweep in Southeastern Conference play this season, and Missouri's second time being swept.
Despite the Alabama win, neither team was hot in the batter's box to start the day. Ty Wilmsmeyer started the first half inning with a leadoff single, but that would be the only hit by either team through the first five innings.
The pitching duel was noticeable between Alabama's Jacob McNairy and Missouri's Logan Lunceford.
McNairy was on the mound for 5 ⅔ innings, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Lunceford pitched for 6 ⅓ innings, including a no-hitter through the first five , allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
The Crimson Tide ended the no-hitting streak in the 6th inning, taking the lead on a solo home run from Tommy Seidl that went over the Tigers' bullpen in left field.
Missouri answered in the bottom of the sixth as Wilmsmeyer got on base with a single, before working his way over to third base.
McNairy then threw a wild pitch, allowing Wilmsmeyer to score and tie the game at one run a piece with two outs.
Andrew Pinckney gave the lead back to Alabama in the seventh inning with a solo-homer that carried over the left field wall, ending Lunceford's day on the mound.
The Tigers (23-16, 5-13 SEC) will hit the road the following week, travelling to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (22-17) for a midweek, nonconference matchup before heading to Gainesville for a series against No. 3 Florida (31-10, 11-7 SEC).