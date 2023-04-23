COLUMBIA - Alabama comes into Columbia and sweeps the Missouri Tigers with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
It's the Crimson Tide's first sweep in the SEC conference play this season and Missouri's second time being swept.
But neither team was hot in the batter's box to start the day. Ty Wilmsmeyer started the home half of the first inning with a leadoff single, but that would be only hit by either team through the first five innings.
The pitching duel was noticeable between Alabama's Jacob McNairy and Missouri's Logan Lunceford.
McNairy was on the mound for five 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Lunceford pitched for six 1/3 innings, including a no-hitter through five 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
But as mentioned before, the Crimson Tide ended the no-hitter in the 6th inning by taking the lead on a solo home run from Tommy Seidl that went over the Tigers' bullpen in left field.
Missouri did answer in the bottom of the inning. Wilmsmeyer got on base with a single before working his way over to third base.
That's when McNairy threw a wild pitch, allowing Wilmsmeyer to score and tie the game 1-1 with two outs.
The Tigers did have a chance to take the lead in the same inning. But Dylan Leach flew out to right field with the bases loaded as relief pitcher Kade Woods got the Crimson Tide out of a jam.
Andrew Pinckney gave the lead back to Alabama in the seventh inning with a solo homer that carried over the left field wall and ended Lunceford's day on the mound.
The Crimson Tide added one more run in the inning on a two-out single by Mac Guscette to give themselves a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers didn't go down without a fight. A Tre Morris pinch-hit sacrifice fly cut it to a one-run game in the seventh inning.
Missouri had a chance a tie the game in ninth inning. Matt Garcia hit a two-out double to put himself in scoring position, but closing pitcher Alton Davis II grabbed his second save of the weekend to hand Alabama the win and the sweep.
The Tigers (23-16, 5-13 SEC) will hit the road the following week, travelling to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (22-17) for a midweek, nonconference matchup before heading to Gainesville for a series against No. 3 Florida (31-10, 11-7 SEC).