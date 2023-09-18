COLUMBIA − The SEC announced Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis as the league's Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
The naming of Mevis as the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Week occurred after Missouri's 30-27 win against old Big 12 rival Kansas State, in which Mevis had an influential part in winning the game.
In the closing seconds of the game, Mevis pulled off a 61-yard, game-winning, career-best field goal that propelled Missouri for the win against the Wildcats.
Was there ever any doubt?? 😤 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑺 @kickerhmevis6 on being named @SEC Specialist of the week‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/nM7PaC2diF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 18, 2023
It's Mevis' second time being named with the honor, as he was previously given it after the Georgia game last year.
The field goal is now at the forefront of various SEC records, as it's the longest field goal in SEC history, the first SEC field goal made beyond 57 yards since 2005 and the longest of the ongoing season.
The previous SEC record was a three-way tie among Tennessee's Fuad Reveiz, Georgia's Kevin Butler and Florida's Chris Perkins.
Besides the SEC, the field goal also broke records for the Missouri football program.
The kick now stands as the second longest field goal in Missouri history, one less than Tom Whelihan’s 62-yarder against Colorado in 1986.
The kick also helped Mevis to matched the program record of 66 career field goals, tying Andrew Bagget for the top spot on the chart.
For Mevis, the field goal was also the longest of his career so far, and the second-career game winner behind Arkansas in 2020. It was also the 11th career field goal of 50 yards or more for Mevis.
Elsewhere in the game, Mevis also made kicks of 25 and 30 yards, averaged 64.3 yards on six kickoffs with five touchbacks and converted three extra points to close out the 12-point day.
Mevis first committed to Missouri in 2020 in which he was ranked No. 8 in the overall kicker class.
Mevis and the rest of the Tigers, who are now 3-0, play next at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday in St. Louis at the The Dome at America’s Center against Memphis.