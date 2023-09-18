COLUMBIA − Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has been named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week following the Tigers' victory over No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday.
Hopper finished the 30-27 win with eight tackles, six of those solo, as well as a pair of pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss, according to Mizzou Athletics.
💪💪💪 The Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week is @MizzouFootball LB Ty'ron Hopper @tyron_hopper racking up 8 tackles, 6 solo, 2 assist, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs, and 1 TFL in the 30-27 #MIZ 🐯 win over K- State. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/rDv51JviYP— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 18, 2023
The Reese's Senior Bowl is the preeminent college football all-star game and first stage in the NFL draft process.
Next weekend the Tigers travel to St. Louis to take on Memphis in the Mizzou to the Lou Classic. Kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday from The Dome at America's Center. The game will air on ESPNU and the Tiger Radio Network.