JEFFERSON CITY − With Missouri head coaches Dennis Gates, Robin Pingeton and Eliah Drinkwitz, along with Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois showing support at the Capitol on Tuesday, the Missouri House of Representatives passed an amended House bill 417 that will change the state's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law.
Had a few of my friends at the Capitol today! Appreciate the leadership of these awesome men and women! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qC2wvbqVrp— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) May 9, 2023
Once signed by Gov. Mike Parson, the law will allow college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals. Third parties, like NIL collectives, will also be able to help athletes find and facilitate those agreements.
The bill directly states that once passed, any individual associated with an institution's athletic department may "identify, create, facilitate, negotiate, support, enable or otherwise assist with opportunities for a student-athlete to earn compensation from a third party... for the use of the student athlete's name, image and likeness rights."
Student-athletes also have the right to obtain "professional representation" or agents while playing college athletics.
The new law also gives legal backing to coaches who help athletes find and cash-in on NIL deals. It makes it illegal for institutions to "uphold any rule, requirement, standard or other limitation of an athletic association or athletic conference" that may punish a student-athlete by not allowing them to play for participating in NIL.
The amended law still plainly states that schools and coaches cannot directly pay athletes to come to their programs, or "pay for play." HB 417 says that payments from NIL agreements cannot be "conditioned on such student athlete's athletic performance." Schools also cannot use NIL to pay the family members of athletes.
But the law does incentivize local athletes to stay home for college by allowing high school athletes to earn money for their NIL as soon as they sign a letter of intent, as long as that institution is in the state of Missouri.
High school athletes are also permitted to discuss NIL deals before they sign a letter of intent provided those discussions involve enrolling at a school in Missouri. Those deals and discussions will not be considered violations of high school athletic eligibility.