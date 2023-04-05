COLUMBIA − Missouri football announced Wednesday it has hired Brandon Jones as the Tigers' offensive line coach.
Jones has more than 15 years of coaching experience. He spent the last four seasons at Houston where he coached the offensive line and served as the co-offensive coordinator in 2019-2020 and the run game coordinator in 2021-2022.
Welcome to The Zou Coach Jones! #MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/wxbKhjMIzM— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 5, 2023
“Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football,” head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Adding a veteran coach with Brandon’s background will be a tremendous asset. We are excited to have Brandon, Toya, Jordyn and Londyn join our Mizzou family.”
Jones said he was thankful to Drinkwitz for the opportunity.
“As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day," Jones said.
Prior Houston, Jones spent time at Cal and East Carolina. He also coached running backs and tight ends at Sam Houston State and started his coaching career as an offensive assistant at Texas Tech.
Jones started 232 games at center for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, from 2003 to 2006. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference Honors as a junior before he became a Rimington Award candidate as a senior.