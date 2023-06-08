Phil Pressey is the Coach & GM of Mizzou's first team in TBT, the "Show-Me Squad"

COLUMBIA − For the first time in nine year history of The Basketball Tournament, Mizzou will field a team.

The annual 64-team bracket reunites former college players with their alma mater in a winner-take-all, $1 million tournament.

Mizzou's team is called "The Show-Me Squad" and current Missouri graduate assistant and former Tiger point guard Phil Pressey assembled the group as the coach and general manager.

Pressey visited Studio 8A recently to discuss the new team with KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU 8 in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Saturday mornings on Mizzou Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU