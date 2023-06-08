COLUMBIA − For the first time in nine year history of The Basketball Tournament, Mizzou will field a team.
The annual 64-team bracket reunites former college players with their alma mater in a winner-take-all, $1 million tournament.
Mizzou's team is called "The Show-Me Squad" and current Missouri graduate assistant and former Tiger point guard Phil Pressey assembled the group as the coach and general manager.
Pressey visited Studio 8A recently to discuss the new team with KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet.