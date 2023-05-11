COLUMBIA - Born in Brazil, but raised in Bulgaria, Isabella Sokolova began to realize the fruits of her efforts on the track during her teen years. Her success in Europe, and the guidance of a fellow Bulgarian who coaches track and field at Mizzou, has now firmly planted those talents here.
From 2018 through 2021, Sokolova won numerous titles in the 60-meter hurdles in Bulgaria and medaled in the Balkan U20 Indoor Championship. Her success in Europe caught the eye of Mizzou assistant track coach, Iliyan Chamov, when she was just 15 years old.
“She showed me her potential from many different competitions. (The) first time I saw her competing was 2018 in Hungary," Chamov said. "She was one of the best performances at the Youth European Championship and that took my attention."
Witnessing her great talent in person, Chamov knew that he wanted Sokolova to be competing for the Tigers, and he recruited her to attend the University of Missouri.
It was a natural transition for Chamov to recruit Sokolova, as he himself was a former Bulgarian youth track star who knew what type of individual was needed to make the leap from the European track to finding success in college competition in the U.S. He sensed that Isabella had that necessary element.
There were challenges for Sokolova competing in her native land but she conquered those and reflectively looks back on it with pride.
“Everyone in Bulgaria knew me, and I like how people were respecting me of being different than the others, because it was hard for me growing up as a black in a country where the majority are white,” Sokolova said.
Having the desire to compete at an even higher level, Sokolova jumped at the opportunity to come to the U.S. and experience big-time college athletics. She was drawn to Missouri for several reasons.
“I like the campus. I like the complex – the athletic complex. The athletes. The coaches. Everything was big, and I felt motivated to enroll here in Mizzou,” Sokolova said.
Isabella has already made an impact in her time here at Mizzou. In January, she set the Tigers record in the 60 meter hurdles with a stellar 8.38-second performance at the Texas Tech Open. She followed that up with a 4th place finish in the 100 meter hurdles at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in March. She also has posted impressive 3rd and 4th place finishes at meets in the long jump event at meets in April.
The future appears very bright for Sokolova. Coach Chamov is very encouraged by what he sees from Isabella every day at practice, training her to become the best athlete that she can be.
“Her work ethic is unmatched. She’s probably one of the hardest working people I’ve ever seen in my life, and that’s definitely a trait that’s going to develop her results,” Chamov said.
With the Bulgarian connection, we may see great success for Sokolova during her time here at the University of Missouri. Of course, the young star also her eyes set on the 2024 Olympics. It should be an enjoyable journey to take with her.