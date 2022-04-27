COLUMBIA- Another Missouri Tiger has announced his intent to transfer. J.J. Hester announced on Twitter that he plans to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night.
Best of luck to my teammates💔. pic.twitter.com/E7zTqgPdaH— #BeGreat (@JJHester_8) April 28, 2022
"My time at Mizzou has been an incredible journey," he wrote on Twitter, "I would like to thank the coaching staff for everything they have done for me."
"I won't forget the memories I've made since my time here."
Hester had 12 receptions, 228 yards and two touchdowns in his only season on the field for the Tigers in 2021.
A player entering their name in the transfer portal does not necessarily mean they will leave. The player can withdraw their name at any time. Schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.
Hester's announcement comes as the May 1st deadline for college players to enter the transfer portal to be eligible to play next season gets closer. There could be an massive influx of players who join the portal in the next couple days as the deadline gets closer.