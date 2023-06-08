COLUMBIA - Seven years after he was let go as head coach of the Mizzou baseball program, Tim Jamieson is returning to the team. Jamieson will be the pitching coach on new head coach Kerrick Jackson's staff, a source confirmed to KOMU-8 Sports on Thursday evening. Matt Pauley of KMOX radio in St. Louis first reported the news in an interview with Jackson.
Can confirm Tim Jamieson is returning to #Mizzou. He will be the pitching coach for new HC Kerrick Jackson. Jamieson was Jackson’s pitching coach last season at Memphis. https://t.co/mfael1SZmK— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 9, 2023
Jamieson was the head coach of Missouri Baseball for 22 seasons from 1995 to 2016. Following his removal as head coach after the 2016 season he worked in an administrative role in the Mizzou athletic department and became a color commentator for SEC Network Plus. Jamieson returned to coaching as Jackson's pitching coach at Memphis for the 2023 season. Jackson worked for Jamieson as an assistant coach at Missouri from 2011 to 2015.
"We both, obviously, share an affinity for this place," said Jackson at the press conference announcing his hiring on Monday. "He's a mentor for me."
"When you look at his tenure here as the the head coach, it's some of the most successful time in the history of the program."
Missouri went to 8 NCAA Regionals in 10 seasons from 2003 to 2012 under Jamieson's direction. He won 698 games as head coach, including the program's only Regional title in 2006 and the Big 12 Tournament Championship in 2012. Jackson said he hopes to instill many of the same principals in his program that made Mizzou so successful under Jamieson.
"The mentality. The culture. Tough, gritty, all those types of things. Hard-working and just playing the game at a very competitive level."
Jamieson's return as an assistant coach to a school where he once led the program is not unprecedented in college baseball. Former Clemson head coach Jack Leggett won 955 games in 22 years before being fired following the 2015 season. He returned to the team this year, working in program development.