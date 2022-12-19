COLUMBIA - Jordon Harris, a 3-star recruit from Pine Bluff, AR, committed to Mizzou football Sunday via Twitter.
Harris is the 17th commitment in the 2023 class after selecting the Tigers over Vanderbilt, UCLA, Memphis and Air Force. He also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, South Florida, Bowling Green State, Alcorn State and Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
C O M M I T T E D!!!!🐯@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/1BaBUSsiCH— Jordon Harris (@iamjordon1) December 19, 2022
Harris is listed as an athlete, but he will be designated as either a tight end or defensive end once he arrives on campus. Missouri Interior Defensive Line Coach, Al Davis, made a home visit to Harris on Dec. 15.
Harris is a dual-sport athlete at Pine Bluff high school in Arkansas. He primarily focused on playing basketball before deciding to play football his senior year and hitting the recruitment trail on the field instead of the court.
Harris held a Division-1 offer to play basketball at Oral Roberts University.