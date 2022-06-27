COLUMBIA- Mizzou Baseball infielder Josh Day announced that he is entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, per his Twitter account. The Tigers also added transfer Dylan Leach, a catcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Day enters the portal after spending the last two seasons with the Tigers. During those two seasons, Day compiled a .296 batting average, nine home runs and 50 RBIs over 93 games. He was Mizzou's starting shortstop in 2022 and became the first All-SEC selection from the program since 2019 after hitting .340 with a career-high 7 home runs.
Leach will join the Mizzou Baseball team after playing two seasons with Arkansas. Leach appeared in 41 games for the Razorbacks and batted .237 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. He struggled to win the starting catcher job in Fayetteville and played mostly in mid-week games in 2022, batting .237 for the season.