Josh Taylor will not return as Missouri's volleyball coach next season, sources told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet. An announcement from the school just before 11:30 am on Sunday made the firing official.
"We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” said Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois in a news release. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future."
The Tigers just finished the season with a 9-19 record after a 3-0 loss on the road at Mississippi State on Saturday.
The team went 2-16 in SEC play for a second straight season, with their only two wins coming against Auburn and Texas A&M.
Mizzou Volleyball ended the season with a last place finish in the SEC, their second straight last place finish in the conference.
Taylor previously led Mizzou to back to back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2020. He finished with a four year record of 52-61.
Mizzou will now begin a national search for its next volleyball coach.
"I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country," said Reed-Francois. "We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.