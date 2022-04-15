New Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates received good news when Sean East II, the national junior college player of the year, committed to Missouri. East made the announcement on Twitter shortly after noon on Friday.
East won the National Junior College Player of the Year Award after he averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season. The Sophomore point guard was a 1st team juco All-American and scored 20 or more points 13 times in his lone season at John A. Logan College in Illinois.
A 6'3" guard from Louisville, KY East began his college basketball career at Massachusetts before transferring to Bradley. East started 20 of 31 games as a true freshman at UMass and averaged 4.9 assists per game. He started 20 of 24 games at Bradley during the 2020-21 season and averaged 9.0 points and 3.7 assists per game.
East is the 6th player to commit to Missouri since new head coach Dennis Gates took over the program. He joins Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter, Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Blue Valley HS forward Aidan Shaw, juco forward Mohamed Diarra and Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston.