Two of the greatest Mizzou football players in program history are up for the highest individual honor in college football. Former Missouri defensive lineman Justin Smith and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Maclin also appeared on the ballot in 2022, when former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel gained entry to the Hall. Pinkel will be inducted this December in Las Vegas.
Justin Smith was perhaps the greatest physical force in Mizzou football history. The Jefferson City High product dominated the Big 12 on the defensive line for three seasons from 1998 to 2000, when he was a 1st team All-American. Smith is the all-time and single season leader in tackles for loss in program history. After being drafted 4th overall by Cincinnati in 2001, Smith went on to a productive NFL career. He tallied 615 career tackles and 87 career sacks for the Bengals and 49ers from 2001 to 2014.
Jeremy Maclin only played two seasons at Missouri but they were two of the most electric seasons in college football history. As a true freshman in 2007, coming off of a major knee injury, Maclin had 2,776 all-purpose yards, the most by a freshman in NCAA history. He was a two time All-American in 2007 and 2008 and helped lead Mizzou to back to back Big 12 North division titles and wins in the Cotton Bowl and Alamo Bowl.
Maclin and Smith are among 80 players and 9 coaches from FBS to make the ballot. National Football Foundation members and Hall of Fame members will vote to create a pool of finalists and the NFF's Honors Court will determine who makes the cut. The CFB Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced early next year.