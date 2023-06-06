COLUMBIA- In a post to his Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, Missouri guard Kaleb Brown announced that he will return to the Mizzou men's basketball team next season. Brown had entered the transfer portal in April.
Kaleb is the younger brother of former Mizzou star Kobe Brown, who declared for the NBA Draft and recently announced he would stay in the draft instead of returning to the Tigers for one more season. Kaleb Brown will be a junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining entering the 2023-24 season.
He was used sparingly as a sophomore last season, playing in only 11 games after playing in 27 games as a Freshman the year before. But Brown drew praise from head coach Dennis Gates several times for providing a spark during his limited opportunities. That included a 2 steal effort in Missouri's road win at Ole Miss on January 24th.
Brown has scored 33 points, grabbed 38 rebounds and registered 15 steals in his two seasons at Missouri.