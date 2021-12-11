LAWRENCE - In their first matchup in 3577 days, the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) were well prepared for the task at hand, taking down the Missouri Tigers (5-5) in the Border War, 102-65.
The two last met in 2012, when Kansas edged the Tigers 87-86, but in the long awaited return of the rivalry, Kansas hit a three pointer just over one minute into the game and never trailed in the game.
The game opened up with dominance from a familiar last name for Tigers fans with Christian Braun, brother of former Missouri forward Parker Braun. Braun hit a three pointer on Kansas' opening possession, followed by and-one layup moments later to give the Jayhawks a 8-3 lead.
Christian Braun finished the game with 13 points.
"I have a lot of respect for their coaches and players," Braun said about Missouri. "I was amped up for this game."
The first half was filled with Tigers mistakes. 10 turnovers and 11 fouls plagued the Tigers on both ends, including plenty of called charges against Missouri. The Tigers finished with 23 fouls and 20 turnovers.
"We lost to a good team," Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game. "We learn from it and move forward."
Javon Pickett led the Tigers in points in the first half with 15, the most he's had in a single half this year.
"It was loud," Pickett said about the crowd atmosphere. "We had to echo our play calls from our point guard. It was tough."
The Jayhawks gradually increased the lead in the first half, as Missouri had the deficit down to seven at one point, before Kansas went on continued scoring runs, including a 13-2 run to end the half.
Kansas had three scorers hit double figures in the first half alone, including Ochai Agbaji, who hit three first half three pointers, including a buzzer beater from the left wing to give the Jayhawks a 49-27 lead into the locker room.
Kansas squashed any hopes of a Missouri second half comeback, opening the half with a 12-2 run, sparked by a deep Remy Martin triple, and a David McCormack and-one layup. The Jayhawks scored on their first seven trips down the court in the second half.
In the closing minutes, the Allen Fieldhouse fans erupted when the Jayhawks hit the 100 point mark, on a three pointer by walk on guard Chris Teahan. This was the third time in the Border War rivalry that the Jayhawks scored triple digits as a team.
All five Jayhawks scored double figures this afternoon. Agbaji led the game in scoring with 21 points, including a game high five three pointers. Remy Martin, a transfer from Arizona State, scored 10 points. David McCormack dominated the inside with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Dajuan Harris scored a season high 13 points, on his birthday Saturday.
Coach Bill Self said postgame that it was a great story for Harris to perform like that against his hometown team. Harris graduated from Rock Bridge in 2019, and took the Bruins to the state championship that same year. The Jayhawks finished with 14 three pointers on the game, their season high.
Pickett finished with a team-high 19 points on 8 for 12 shooting. Kobe Brown, who entered Saturday averaging nearly 15 points per game, was held to just five points and only attempted three shots.
DaJuan Gordon, the lone Tiger with playing experience against Kansas when he was a member of Kansas State, scored 10 points to go along with 5 rebounds. Trevon Brazile scored a season high 10 points in just 19 minutes.
The 37-point win for Kansas was the largest margin of victory for the Jayhawks in the rivalry since their 96-49 win in December 1977. This was also the first time the Jayhawks scored 100 points since their 112 point performance against Monmouth in 2019.
The Tigers return to action in a week from today, as Missouri welcomes Utah at 3:30 pm CT. The Border War is set to continue its rivalry next season, this time back in Columbia.