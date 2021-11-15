COLUMBIA- Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 season on Monday night, falling at home to Kansas City, 80-66.
The difference in the game came from beyond the arc. Missouri hit nine three pointers in Tuesday's win over Central Michigan, but the same bounces didn't fall tonight. Kansas City shot better than Missouri from deep, 11-4, with two of the Tigers' triples coming in the final moments with the game well out of reach.
Evan Gilyard II led the game in scoring for Kansas City with 28 points on 10-15 shooting, including six three pointers. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 20 points and 5 rebounds on 7-17 shooting. Anderson Kopp contributed with 11 points, hitting three triples of his own, including two in the first few minutes of the game.
Missouri struggled offensively out of the gate. The Tigers made just five field goals in the game's first 10 minutes. Kansas City stretched their lead into double digits using a 13-5 run over a 5:17 span.
The Tigers led by two briefly in the first three minutes, but failed to keep the lead for much longer. The Tigers shot just 38 percent from the field in the first half and only making one three pointer, coming from Gordon.
The Roos would pull away in the early portion of the second half. Kansas City outscored 21-11 into the under-12 minute timeout, led by Gilyard II, who scored 11 points in that stretch, as Missouri's deficit ballooned to as many as 22.
Missouri would fight back on a quick 8-0 run in less than two minutes to get the deficit back down to 14 with 9:15 to play, but Kansas City quickly countered with another Gilyard triple to kill the momentum the Tigers had.
Kansas City finished it off from there, led by strong defense and more scoring from Gilyard II and Nesbitt, outscoring the Tigers 16-9 after the brief Missouri scoring run.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Kobe Brown with 20 points on a strong 8-11 shooting night. Ronnie DeGray III added 14 points and four rebounds. It was an off night for Javon Pickett, coming off an 18-point performance against Central Michigan, having just nine points on 3-9 shooting, and fouling out in 34 minutes of play.
The Tigers are back at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night, as Missouri faces Northern Illinois for a Campus Game, as part of the Jacksonville Classic the Tigers will be playing in next week.