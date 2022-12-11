COLUMBIA - Mizzou Arena was at full capacity on Saturday for the return of the Border War between the Tigers and Kansas. But even with the thousands of fans rooting for Mizzou, the defending national champions from Lawrence won the game with ease 95-67.
It's the first loss for the Tigers in the season and for Mizzou Head Coach Dennis Gates.
LISTEN: For the first time as #Mizzou's head men's basketball coach, Dennis Gates will prepare his team to bounce back from a loss. Coach Gates discussed what he said to his crew following today's loss to Kansas and how the Tigers can move forward⬇️@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/tkSXIGBzJG— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 11, 2022
Mizzou Arena was sold out and the student section was full within a few minutes of the doors opening, an hour and a half before tip-off. Mizzou sports legends also attended the game as former Mizzou head basketball coach, Norm Stewart, former Mizzou head football coach and newest addition to the College Football Hall of Fame, Gary Pinkel, and former Mizzou pitcher and World Series Champion, Max Scherzer, watched the Tigers take on the Jayhawks.
The Tigers entered the game with one of the top offenses in the country.
Kobe Brown made a lay-up to give Mizzou the first points of the game, but that would be both the Tigers' largest lead and only-made basket for Brown in the game.
Mizzou held the lead for a total of 39 seconds before Kansas, the sixth ranked team in the country, took command. After missing their first two shots, Kansas made their next 11 shots to pull out to a double digit lead.
"I thought we showed and displayed different things throughout the game, where we almost had runs going, but somehow, some way, whether a missed free throw or a turnover, it sort of took the wind out of the sail," Coach Gates said. "Our crowd was outstanding throughout the game. Again, we just didn't give them more reason when they were right there on the edge of their seat."
The Jayhawks went into halftime with a 50-33 lead, thanks to 15 first half points each from Gradey Dick and KJ Adams Jr. Dick finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Adams Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Kansas shot 64.5% from the court in the first half, 60% from the three-point range, compared to Mizzou's 33.3% from the floor and 23.1% from the deep.
"Their field goal percentage offense was too high. The first half, they scored, I think, eleven straight baskets, but ultimately shooting 60%," Coach Gates said. "That's going to put you behind, especially if you're not shooting 60% as well, or getting to the foul line and cutting the clock."
The Jayhawks continued their hot shooting during the second half. Kansas came out of the break with a 9-0 run that included four turnovers from the Tigers, pushing the lead to 26.
"As we came out of that locker room, the first three minutes of the half, we turned the ball over -- Ill-advised turnovers, self turnovers," Coach Gates said. "Those things I credit Kansas defense, there's no doubt about it, but also, I look at our guys and look at what we can do better, and we got to be better coming out of the half."
The game went back-and-forth until Mizzou was able to use an 11-2 run to cut the deficit down to 73-58, with less than 8 minutes remaining in the game.
But the Jayhawks later had a 17-3 run to give them their largest lead of 29, as they went on to rout the Tigers 95-67.
The return of the Border War to Columbia was set up to be a battle of former high school teammates, but it did not happen. Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley and Kansas' Dajuan Harris played together at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, winning a state-championship with the Bruins during the 2018-19 season.
Mosley did not come off the bench for the Tigers, while Harris started and finished the game with six points and nine assists.
"I just wanted to have fun and play in front of my friends and family, like my old friends in this hometown, so I just wanted to put on a show for my teammates," Harris said.
LISTEN: #Mizzou senior Isiaih Mosley did not play in today's Border War rivalry game against Kansas. Head Coach Dennis Gates was asked about when he expects Mosley to return to the rotation. Here's his response⬇️@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/PRX9WGvfTQ— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 11, 2022
Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with a double-double of 24 points and ten rebounds, along with three steals. Kevin McCullar also had 21 points with five steals, four rebounds, and three assists.
Kansas ended the game shooting 57.4% from the court and 45.5% from the three on 24 assists.
Nick Honor and D'Moi Hodge each had a team-high 15 points for Mizzou, five assists for Honor, and seven rebounds for Hodge. DeAndre Gholston added 11 points for the Tigers.
Noah Carter put up 12 points and seven rebounds for Mizzou. Carter is now two points from becoming the third Tiger to have 1,000 career points, alongside Mosley and Honor.
LISTEN: How will #Mizzou move forward after today's Border War loss to Kansas? Noah Carter and Nick Honor weigh in on the keys for the Tigers to bounce back in their next game against UCF⬇️@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/pfxEYbUxke— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 11, 2022
Mizzou ended the game shooting a season-low 40.4% from the court and 30% from behind the arc. The game also resulted in the Tigers having season-lows across the scoreboard with 67 points, eight total assists, and five total steals, and a season-high 21 turnovers that resulted in 28 points for Kansas.
LISTEN: Today's outcome wasn't what head coach Dennis Gates and his team wanted, but he says they're striving to build a championship culture."Are we at a national championship level? No. But that's where my goals, my dreams, my aspirations are pointed at."@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/MoexU7Nc2K— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 11, 2022
Mizzou (9-1) will look to bounce back against Central Florida (6-2) on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be played at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. as part of the Orange Bowl Classic.