Kansas Highway Patrol troopers had an unexpected call Wednesday, which led to meeting an unexpected driver.

Denver Broncos quarterback and former Mizzou football player Drew Lock was driving across Kansas on Interstate 70, when a lug-nut flew across the median and struck his windshield. The piece of metal implanted into the windshield but did not go through it. 

Lock, had some luck. He was not injured.

Trooper Ben Gardner, who assisted as the scene, tweeted he was glad Lock's seatbelt was fastened and wished Lock a safe season now and into the future.

"You never know who you can help as a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper," Gardner said on Twitter.

Lock is entering his third season with the Broncos.