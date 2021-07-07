Kansas Highway Patrol troopers had an unexpected call Wednesday, which led to meeting an unexpected driver.
Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021
Denver Broncos quarterback and former Mizzou football player Drew Lock was driving across Kansas on Interstate 70, when a lug-nut flew across the median and struck his windshield. The piece of metal implanted into the windshield but did not go through it.
Lock, had some luck. He was not injured.
Trooper Ben Gardner, who assisted as the scene, tweeted he was glad Lock's seatbelt was fastened and wished Lock a safe season now and into the future.
"You never know who you can help as a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper," Gardner said on Twitter.
You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper. Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB) 🙂Join us ➡️ https://t.co/1vkdPVOqiC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021
Lock is entering his third season with the Broncos.