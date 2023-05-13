COLUMBIA − Missouri softball third baseman Kara Daly knew from a young age that she wanted to become a Tiger one day. She grew up in Jefferson City, just 30 minutes away from Mizzou Softball Stadium.
"I grew up coming to Mizzou softball games," Daly said. "I saw those girls and I just always wanted to be out there and be one of those girls."
She started working toward playing higher levels of softball around the time she was in middle school. It was then that her future high school coach started to notice the natural talent Daly had.
"I was a middle school P.E. teacher at the time, so of course, [I] saw her at lots of summer camps growing up," Zachary Miller, Jefferson City High School softball coach, said. "In middle school, I was like, 'I can't wait until she gets to high school.'"
When Daly did get to high school, she started to stand out as one of the stars of the Jays softball team right away.
As a freshman, Daly was playing at a tournament in Cathage. Miller said one of the coaches for another team came up asked where Daly would be going to school the next year.
"I said, 'She'll be at Jeff City High school as a sophomore next year,'" Miller said. "They just assumed she was a senior because of her presence on the field."
That presence and Daly's competitive drive meant she became a leader on her team. She would use her talent and knowledge of the game to try to help her teammates improve.
"I mean, she was almost another coach," Miller said. "She was helping out with the younger girls in the middle infield position and everyone just looked up to her."
Daly brought an intensity to the game that her coaches and teammates noticed.
"She's a very competitive kid," Miller said. "You never had to tell her, 'Hey, you need to pick it up a little bit.' She's always dialed in, ready to go."
College coaches also noticed Daly's talents, as she was recruited by Missouri, Virginia Tech, Texas, Florida and Stanford. She followed her dream to become a Tiger, but still thinks about the other schools she did not attend, all of which Missouri has played in her two seasons with the team.
"It's kind of awkward because you kind of create relationships with other coaches during the recruiting process," Daly said. "But then again, it's like I want to beat you now. That's just that competitive fire in me."
At Missouri, Daly has started to transition over the leadership skills she learned from high school. However, as a sophomore, she sees her role now as being a big hitter.
Daly was second on the team this season with 10 homeruns, including two walk-offs during the Tiger's final regular-season series against Arkansas. She also launched a three-run homerun in Missouri's series against Ole Miss, which Miller was at Mizzou Softball Stadium to see.
Miller's daughters and their softball team were also at the game to see their hometown hero.
"It's like she has the biggest fan base there," Miller said. "They're all jumping up and down out there on the grass, so excited for her."
Even though Daly graduated from Jefferson City two years ago, she still serves as an inspiration for the next generation of Jays softball players.
"Having younger daughters and having these teams of younger kids I've coached, everyone looks up to Kara," Miller said. "They're always watching what she does. She's always setting the standard for those kids."
While Daly and the Tiger's season is over for this year, she is still only a sophomore. So, Daly's community from Jefferson City and the community she's building in Columbia can see her presence on the field for seasons to come.