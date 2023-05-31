COLUMBIA − ESPN announced kickoff times for two Missouri home football games on Wednesday.
The Tigers, as previously announced, will start the season at home with a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Aug. 31 against South Dakota. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Missouri will face Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will air on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+.
The Tigers will have an early kickoff time the following week, Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. That game will air on the SEC Network.
The networks and SEC will announce additional game times and TV selections via the 12- and 6-day window process.
#Mizzou now has 4 known game times for the 2023 football season pic.twitter.com/KaqWC8rpOD— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 31, 2023