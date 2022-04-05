COLUMBIA - Kimberly Wert, Mizzou softball's new all-time leader in home runs, has been named the SEC player of the week. It's the first time a Tiger has taken the award since Rylee Pierce in 2018.
She became the all-time Mizzou home run record holder Friday night in a 4-2 win against South Carolina. She finished that game 3-3 from the plate with a home run and 3 RBIs.
The Tigers' home run queen is the SEC Player of the Week! 👑🔗 https://t.co/L9fI7QpNEH pic.twitter.com/OHjG8ahoUD— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 5, 2022
The fifth-year senior from Melfa, Virginia batted .538 on the week. In the series sweep of South Carolina, she drove in a go-ahead run in the first inning of all three contests.
Wert also moved into the top 10 of Mizzou's all-time RBI leaders. She currently has 141 in her career and sits 9th all-time.
Wert is the third Tiger to earn SEC weekly honors in 2022, joining Cassidy Chaumont and Kara Daly.
Wert, Chaumont and Daly will look to continue their high level of play Wednesday agasint UMKC. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.