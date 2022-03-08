COLUMBIA − University of Missouri men's basketball player Kobe Brown earned All-SEC recognition, the conference announced Tuesday.
The conference's head coaches vote to determine the athletes receiving these honors. They awarded Brown Second Team All-SEC honors. A total of 17 student athletes were named.
Brown leads his team in almost every statistical category. The standout junior is averaging 12.6 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Brown shot 80% from the free throw line and 47.8% from the floor. He's had 16 double-digit-scoring games, including a game against Alabama where he scored 30 points plus 13 rebounds and four assists. That game earned him SEC Player of the Week and made him the 27th player in program history to score 30 points in a single game, and only the second to do so since the Tigers' move to the SEC.
Last month, Brown grabbed his 500th career rebound in a game against LSU. Brown is one of two active SEC juniors to reach that mark, and only the second Tiger to do so by his junior season in the last 25 years.
The Tigers will begin SEC Tournament play against Ole Miss Wednesday. The game will air on SEC Network and Tiger Radio Network at 5 p.m. CT. A win would set up a showdown with LSU the following day.