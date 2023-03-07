COLUMBIA - Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named to the Associated Press' All-SEC First Team Tuesday.
Another day, another honor for @TheKobe24Brown ▪️ AP All-SEC First Team honors▪️ Second Tiger in school history to earn first-team accolades from both the coaches & media #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/WOkNCKA1Ku— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 7, 2023
It comes just a day after Brown was named to the All-SEC First Team by the SEC coaches.
One of the best on and off the court, congrats @TheKobe24Brown ‼️▪️ All-@SEC First Team▪️ SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/NE9C0o903l— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 6, 2023
Brown, a senior, joins Jabari Brown and becomes only the second player in school history to receive first-team honors by both the media and coaches.
The Huntsville, Alabama, native leads the Tigers with 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Off the court, Brown has a 3.594 grade point average this semester, helping him become Missouri's first SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Brown will help lead the Tigers as the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament this weekend. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.