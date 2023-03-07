COLUMBIA - Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named to the Associated Press' All-SEC First Team Tuesday.

It comes just a day after Brown was named to the All-SEC First Team by the SEC coaches. 

Brown, a senior, joins Jabari Brown and becomes only the second player in school history to receive first-team honors by both the media and coaches. 

The Huntsville, Alabama, native leads the Tigers with 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Off the court, Brown has a 3.594 grade point average this semester, helping him become Missouri's first SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Brown will help lead the Tigers as the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament this weekend. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags