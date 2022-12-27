COLUMBIA - Coming off a big win over No. 16 Illinois, Missouri Tigers' senior captain Kobe Brown has been named the SEC Player of the Week for men's basketball, the conference announced Tuesday.
Brown had a career-high 31 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in the 93-71 win over the Illini in St. Louis last Thursday.
The Huntsville, Alabama, native shot 10-out-of-15 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the three-point range and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
#SECMBB 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋKobe Brown • @MizzouHoops🔗 https://t.co/moUPkG01xG pic.twitter.com/qbI9wkADHO— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 27, 2022
Brown also won the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week, which was announced Monday, for his role in the win against Illinois. It marked the Tigers' fourth win in the last five years against Illinois, improving their season record to 11-1.
After leading the Tigers to a 93-71 win over No. 16 Illinois with a Mizzou Braggin' Rights-record 31 points, @TheKobe24Brown is named Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week! #MIZ 🐯📰 https://t.co/KY4txaaP3U pic.twitter.com/iEx389qdSj— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 26, 2022
It was the largest Missouri win in the Braggin' Rights series and Brown's 31 points are the most by a Tiger in series history, according to a news release from the SEC.
The Tigers will open up SEC play Wednesday against the Kentucky Wildcats.