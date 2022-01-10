BIRMINGHAM, Al. - Kobe Brown has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.
This comes after Brown played a huge role in Mizzou's win against No. 15 Alabama, 92-86. Brown scored a career-high 30 points while being 9-of-13 on the floor. He also had 13 rebounds. This was Brown's fifth double-double of the season.
Saturday's win was the first top-25 win for the program this season and put the Tigers back to 500% on the season. The Tigers are now 7-7.
This season, Brown has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, which is third in the SEC, while also averaging 15.3 points per game.
The Tigers take on their battle-line rival on Wednesday as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan 12.