COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball senior forward Kobe Brown was named to the preseason All-SEC first team Tuesday.
Brown averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season for Missouri. He is the last Missouri player named to preseason All-SEC first team since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017.
"You know just being in the position to get that award and have the other coaches recognize my capabilities and talents it's a big deal," Brown said.
Brown is the longest tenured Tiger on new Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates' roster. He is one of three players left from the Cuonzo Martin era. The others include Brown's younger brother Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III.
"I am one of the older guys now," Brown said. "Realizing I have been here, in the same place for four years. You know it's a blessing to be able to do that, a lot of guys aren't."
Brown also recognized how it is valuable to be in the SEC.
"Being able to compete on this level with the talent the SEC has and the resources it has and give us, is definitely a blessing," Brown said.
The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team opens the season on Nov. 7 at home versus Southern Indiana.