COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers (6-5) were able to get the win over the Utah Utes (7-4) in a close game Saturday afternoon, 83-75.
The Tigers were able to close out the Utes at the end of the second half, after 21 lead changes throughout the game.
Missouri freshman Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile got their first career-start. Brookshire earned a rebound and a steal, while Brazile earned two blocks, one rebound and one assist, with neither earning any points scored for the Tigers.
"They earned it in practice," Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said on starting the two freshmen.
Kobe Brown led the team with a career-high in both points made (27) and rebounds (6) against Utah in the second to last conference game on the schedule.
"We shoot shots and sometimes we might miss, but we have Kobe down there on the glass so just that presence down there helped us a lot in the first and second half," Mizzou junior guard Amari Davis said.
David Jenkins Jr. led the Utah in points scoring 18 off the bench.
Game Summary
Both teams scored back and forth through the first half. Amari Davis led all of Missouri's scorers with 11 points in the first half.
Both teams cooled off late into the first half, only making one of a combined nine shots in the last few minutes of the half.
The largest lead Utah had was by four points when David Jenkins Jr. drained a 3-pointer for a 29-25 lead. Utah later led by one at the break.
It was a relatively quiet first half for Kobe Brown offensively, who only scored four points and quickly earned three fouls by the end of the half.
Brown began to heat up in the second half, scoring an additional 23 points to help the Tigers close out the win, on top of some great defensive play at the end of the game.
Both teams were tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with a little over two minutes remaining.
About a minute and two Utah free-throws later, Jarron Coleman buried a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up by five with 32 seconds left and Missouri's largest lead of the game.
The Tigers were able to finish the game off with a series of free throws.
"Good win for our guys against a talented team," Martin said.
The Tigers look to take this momentum to push them to another win over the Illinois Fighting Illini Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.