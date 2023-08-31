Missouri football kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against the South Dakota Coyotes.
KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet hosted a 30-minute special ahead of the game.
The KOMU 8 Mizzou Xtra Kickoff Special features interviews with MU Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois, former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson and much more.
Watch the special in the above media player, on the KOMU 8 News App or stream it on your Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku device.