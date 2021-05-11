Janna Laird swings the bat

MU shortstop Jenna Laird swings the bat during a game against Auburn on March 27 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Laird, who committed to Hofstra as a high school freshman, came to Missouri to play for former Hofstra coach Larissa Anderson. Laird is second in the SEC with a .433 batting average.

Five Mizzou softball players earned All-SEC honors as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.  Freshman shortstop Jenna Laird led the way for the Tigers, being named SEC Freshman of the Year.  She was also Mizzou's lone selection on the All-SEC 1st team.  In addition, Laird was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.  Laird started all 51 games for Missouri and led the Tigers with a .406 batting average.  She also homered 7 times and drove in 37 runs.

Missouri junior Casidy Chaumont leaps

Missouri junior Casidy Chaumont leaps to catch a softball during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Chaumont was one of three MU softball players to score a home run during this game.

Outfielder Casidy Chaumont was one of two Tigers named the All-SEC 2nd Team along with outfielder Brooke Wilmes.  Chaumont, who became known for her signature diving catches in left field throughout the season, also earned a spot on the SEC's All-Defensive Team.  

Missouri's Jordan Weber pitches the ball

Missouri's Jordan Weber pitches the ball Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. MU lost 5-2 against Florida.

Pitchers Emma Nichols and Jordan Weber rounded out the all-conference honors for the Tigers.  Each earned a spot on the SEC's All-Newcomer Team.  Nichols, who also named the All-Defensive Team with Chaumont, posted a 6-2 record in the circle during her first full season with Mizzou.  Weber was second on the team with 74 strikeouts.

Missouri is the number 4 seed in the SEC Softball Tournament.  They will face LSU, Auburn or South Carolina on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, AL.

