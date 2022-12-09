COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points.
The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a 19-2 run, sparked by a trio of three-pointers from Hayley Frank and two from Haley Troup. Missouri hit 11 of their 26 three-pointers for the game.
"We talked a little bit about being the Splash Sisters," head coach Robin Pingeton said post-game. "And you know, we have fun with that. We've got kids that can knock down those perimeter shots. We're starting to shoot the ball a little bit better than we had early in the season."
Sara Rose-Smith collected her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Micah Linthacum scored 12 points on a perfect five for five shooting. Katlyn Gilbert also added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Omaha struggled offensively for the majority of the game, shooting just 22 percent from the field and 19 percent from the three-point line. Grace Cave was the lone Maverick to score double digit points with 10 on 30 percent shooting.
"We've spent the last seven months working on our defense, and it's been monotonous," Pingeton said. "It's been probably annoying at times in practice, and it's just something we harp on all the time. And so I just really want them to go out there and take pride. That's a controllable thing, right?"
Missouri's 47 point win was their second highest margin of victory through their first 11 games, with the 50 point win against Bradley on November 10th being the highest. It was the third time the Tigers had reached the 80 point mark, with that Bradley game and the win against Saint Louis being the others.
Missouri returns home on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT to face Jackson State, as the Tigers will seek to advance to 7-0 this season at Mizzou Arena.