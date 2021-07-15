COLUMBIA − The Seventh Annual Bowers Camp wrapped up Wednesday at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, bringing a close to a session with a camp-record turnout.
Three-hundred and fifteen kids received basketball drills and training from Bowers and his staff, which largely consisted of basketball athletes from within mid-Missouri.
"That's by far the most we've ever had," Bowers said. "It's been running very smoothly. My staff has been unbelievable."
Bowers thinks the record turnout might be due in part to "a matter of tenure with doing the camp."
"If you continuously do anything well, people want to know, 'hey, what's that about?' I think a lot of people know my heart, and I say that humbly. I try to do a lot for this city, I try to do a lot for these athletes. Working in medical sales is a very challenging job, yet after I get done with that, I go straight to the gym and help kids almost every day... I think they understand the sweat equity I put into this camp."
Bowers said he asked local high school coaches for any standout athletes who they believed would provide good leadership, and many of their choices were familiar faces.
"It just so happened that, a lot of these players, I already knew," Bowers said. "Some of the Mizzou guys, you know, Coach [Cuonzo] Martin, they're always always willing to help, and the others are just friends of mine who play basketball... I'm glad they gave me the nod. They've done a fabulous job."
Bowers received staff contributions from former teammate J.T. Tiller and many current Mizzou basketball athletes. Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett, the only returning players on the team, both gave their time, as well as newcomers Jarron "Boogie" Coleman and Ronnie DeGray III.
Bowers compared this team to the 2012-13 Tigers, when Bowers and veteran teammate Phil Pressey helped lead a young squad to a 23-11 record and NCAA Tournament berth in Mizzou's first year among the SEC.
"It was kind of an awkward year for me, because I was supposed to be gone a year before, but I tore my ACL," Bowers said. "We had a lot of guys that never played with each other, and it was just me and Phil. So, I'm familiar with this situation."
Bowers gave the squad a piece of advice, too.
"As long as they have the right leadership and guys are willing to embrace the culture of Cuonzo Martin, and they have a winning mentality, I think they'll be alright, because we're not technically young. It's just that we don't have guys who have played with each other... they seem like really good guys, so I'm rooting for them."
At the end of a long session, Bowers expressed gratitude for the community support.
"315 kids at one camp, I don't really think anybody can foresee that, unless you're a big-time NBA player or a Hall of Fame coach, so the city of Columbia has embraced me, the kids have embraced me, the parents too, and I've embraced them back. This thing is going to keep rolling."