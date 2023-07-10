Missouri pitcher and former Fatima Comet Austin Troesser became the first Tiger taken in the 2023 MLB Draft when the New York Mets selected him in the fourth round on Monday.
First Tiger is off the @MLBDraft board... @AustinTroesser to the Big 🍎 and the @Mets in Round 4⃣ (135th overall pic)!#MizzouNOW 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2i2hnG3BLO— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 10, 2023
Troesser was the 135th overall pick in the Draft.
In three seasons at Mizzou, Troesser compiled a record of eight wins and five losses in a mix of starts and bullpen appearances. As a junior in 2023, Troesser led the Tigers with 15 SEC appearances and was second on the team with 30 innings pitched against conference competition.
Troesser went (5-3) overall in 2023 with a 4.73 ERA. He struck out 76 batters with only 36 walks in 77 2/3 innings. He had entered the transfer portal following the season before he was drafted.
Prior to starring at Mizzou, Troesser led Fatima to a state championship in 2019.
Windy City bound! Zach Franklin taken by the @whitesox in the 10th round (299th overall) of the @MLBDraft.#MizzouNOW 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aqZIRyvybb— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 10, 2023
Troesser's Mizzou teammate, reliever Zach Franklin, went to the Chicago White Sox in the tenth round. The Sox took the righty with the 299th overall pick. Franklin was a transfer from Western Carolina who spent one season in a Mizzou uniform. Franklin struck out 59 batters in 38 2/3 innings pitched in 2023.
Congratulations to 2020 Rock Bridge Baseball Grad Spencer Nivens on being taken in the 5th round by the Kansas City Royals. Not a player or family more deserving. So proud of this kid. #RockBridgeFamily(x2)#SouthsideBaseball(x2)#SwarmBaseball(x3) pic.twitter.com/2z7RmU7tWf— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) July 10, 2023
Columbia native and Rock Bridge grad Spencer Nivens is staying close to home. The Kansas City Royals drafted Nivens in the 5th round with the 142nd pick. Nivens graduated from Rock Bridge in 2020 and went on to play his college baseball at Missouri State. After winning the Missouri Valley's Rookie of the Year award in 2022 Nivens was the conference's overall Player of the Year in 2023. He hit .341 with 14 home runs and 45 runs batted in.