COLUMBIA - Senior defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and wide receiver Dominic Lovett received All-SEC Second Team honors Tuesday. McGuire and Lovett are the only two Tigers to be honored to the list.
McGuire recently declared for the NFL Draft and Lovett entered the transfer portal on Sunday.
McGuire finished the season with 39 total tackles, 13 of which for a loss, 7.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble.
Lovett had a spectacular year for the Tigers. He was the leading receiver on the team with 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns.