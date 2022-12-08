COLUMBIA - Senior defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and wide receiver Dominic Lovett received All-SEC Second Team honors Tuesday. McGuire and Lovett are the only two Tigers to be honored to the list. 

McGuire recently declared for the NFL Draft and Lovett entered the transfer portal on Sunday. 

McGuire finished the season with 39 total tackles, 13 of which for a loss, 7.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble. 

Isaiah McGuire reacts after Tennessee scores a point

Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire reacts after Tennessee scores a point in the second quarter during Missouri's game against Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Missouri will face LSU on the road next week. 

Lovett had a spectacular year for the Tigers. He was the leading receiver on the team with 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett catch versus Kansas State

Dominic Lovett makes an over-the-shoulder grab for a 39-yard gain, photo taken by Kyle Helms, in Manhattan, KS., Sept. 9, 2022.

