BIRMINGHAM - SEC conference coaches selected Luke Mann for the Preseason All-SEC First Team Recognition.
Mann, MU's senior third baseman, becomes the first Mizzou player to earn the preseason All-SEC honor since 2018.
The St. Louis native posted career bests in every significant offensive statistical category in the Tigers 2022 campaign. He had a team best .595 for the season and ranked second among SEC batters with 15 home runs in conference play in 2022.
Mann recorded a .401 on-base percentage, pacing the offense with 28 walks, and turning .974 fielding percentage with only three errors on the season.
The SEC head coaches selected two preseason All-SEC teams, which included 10 schools in the conference.
Along with Mann's honor, the SEC Coaches voted for Missouri to finish last in the conference. MU will compete with 11 different SEC teams, who have been ranked nationally in the 2023 preseason polls.
#Mizzou Baseball picked to finish last in their division pic.twitter.com/8Rs83NcXrG— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 9, 2023
Mann and Missouri will open its season in the College Baseball Showdown in Texas on Feb. 17. Fans will have 27 chances to catch Mann and the baseball team live at home.
The Tigers are also slated to make nine television appearances on ESPN in 2023. Those games include:
- March 24, 6 PM at South Carolina
- March 26, 11 AM at South Carolina
- April 2, 11 AM at Kentucky
- April 13, 7PM at Texas A&M on ESPNU
- April 22, 5 PM vs Alabama
- April 29, 6 PM at Florida
- May 2, 6 PM vs Kansas
- May 4, 6 PM vs Ole Miss
- May 14, 12 PM vs Georgia
*All games on SEC Network unless noted otherwise