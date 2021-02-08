ST. LOUIS- Former Mizzou and NFL wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is taking over as the new head football coach at Kirkwood High School in suburban St. Louis. Maclin was a two-time All-American at Mizzou and began coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks at Kirkwood, his high school alma mater, shortly after retiring from the NFL in 2017. Maclin played 8 NFL seasons, including two for the Kansas City Chiefs, and finished his career with 6,835 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.
"I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said in a story published by St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood. I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today's youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field."
Maclin is one of the most popular Missouri football players in program history. He only played two seasons for the black and gold but became the only Tiger in program history to earn consensus All-American honors twice. He was a part of Mizzou's first two division championship teams under Gary Pinkel, including an electric freshman season in 2007 when he amassed 1,430 yards from scrimmage and Mizzou ascended to #1 in the country after their epic Border Showdown win over Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. Maclin outdid himself as a sophomore in 2008 with 1,553 total yards and 15 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Maclin was a 1st round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and he spent 5 of his 8 NFL seasons with the Eagles. He was inducted into the Kirkwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013 and entered the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.