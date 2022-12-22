COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia.
It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
Jack Heilig, who works in media relations for the Gasparilla Bowl, confirmed the delay was due to travel and weather issues.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mizzou Band and Spirit Teams are unable to perform at today’s Block Party. We encourage fans to come enjoy Tampa’s Waterfront at the Sail Pavilion at 4:30 PM. Wake Forest will still perform as scheduled.— Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 22, 2022
The band, cheer and Golden Girls will not participate in the Gasparilla Bowl's Block Party event that's taking place Thursday between 4:30 and 6 p.m. eastern time. The block party included select players and coaches speaking to crowds before Friday's game.
A source told KOMU 8 News they have made it safely to the hotel in Tampa. They also said only about 80 Marching Mizzou members traveled for the bowl.