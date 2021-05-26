COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk announced Wednesday that Mark Hankins has been named Co-Head Coach of the Mizzou Men’s Golf program alongside longtime coach Mark Leroux.
Hankins has coached teams to 13 NCAA Regional appearances in 19 seasons.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Hankins as the co-head coach of our men’s golf program and eventual successor to Coach (Mark) Leroux,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “When Coach Leroux brought this idea (of co-head coaches) to my staff back in January, we were intrigued, and then after sitting down with Coach Hankins as he shared his vision for our program, we collectively believed that this move will position Mizzou Men’s Golf for great success in future seasons.
Hankins is a two-time graduate of Iowa State University with a BS in Psychology and a Masters in Business Administration. As a student-athlete, he received First Team All-Conference accolades his senior season, GCAA Academic All-American honors, and was a three-time Academic All-Conference performer at Iowa State.
During his career, he has racked up 33 NCAA DI tournament team titles, developed five PING All-Americans and coached 21 All-Big Ten Conference honorees while earning Big Ten Coach of the Year recognition in both 2005 and 2007.
“I’m very excited to join Coach Leroux and the Mizzou Men’s Golf program,” Hankins said. “It is a great opportunity to work with Coach and continue to build on his foundation of success. I also want to thank Athletic Director Jim Sterk and Deputy Athletic Director Nick Joos for their commitment to the golf program and its future.”
At Nebraska, in his first season, Hankins guided the 2019 Huskers to their best Big Ten Conference Championship finish in program history. He also captained two fourth-place finishes at the Big Ten Match-Play Championships in 2019 and 2020, also highest finishes in school history.
Prior to his time in Lincoln, Hankins built Iowa into a Top-25 powerhouse, securing 11 tournament titles in seven campaigns. Under his leadership, the Hawkeyes clinched consecutive NCAA Regional berths in his final six seasons. At Iowa, he coached three All-Americans, 16 All-Midwest Region selections, 11 first-team All-Big Ten honorees and seven Academic All-Americans.
Before leading the Hawkeyes, Hankins revolutionized the Michigan State golf program from 1999 to 2007, resulting in two Big Ten Conference team championships in 2005 and 2007. A two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year with the Spartans, Hankins guided Michigan state to five NCAA Regional appearances and 11 tournament titles.
Hankins has served in athletic administration roles and on the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee from 2016-2020. He also served as Vice-President and President of the Golf Coaches Association of America from 2006 to 2014. In 2007, he was named the head golf coach of Team USA at the World University Games in Bangkok, Thailand.
Leroux has helped put Mizzou Men’s Golf back on the map but he will be wrapping up his career in 2023.
Leroux secured his 50th career tournament win with Mizzou’s Tiger Invitational victory this past April. His 33 career tournament victories at Mizzou are the most by a coach in program history.
Leroux has steered Mizzou to eight NCAA Regional appearances as a team and led Columbia native Ross Steelman to an individual berth in 2021. Steelman became the fifth Tiger in the past decade to finish T-9 or better at an NCAA Regional with his T-3 performance on May 19.