COLUMBIA - It's official, Martez Manuel will not be a Missouri Tiger next year.
Despite having another year of eligibility left, the Rock Bridge High School graduate and Missouri senior will not be coming back to the University next year.
"I'm just ready for that next chapter. I'm ready to see the world," Manuel said. "You know, I'm ready to start my new journey. You know, I'm really grateful for this place and always have a special place in my heart, but I'm ready to see what life brings."
Manuel said he has been in Columbia since 8th grade, and this Saturday will play in his senior game against New Mexico State.
"It's just been such a long road and to be able to finally say that you're at the top of the mountain, you know, I mean, it's it's a great feeling."
Although Manuel has a decorated track record here at Mizzou and great stats to back him up, the team's record during Manuel's four years are 21-24.
"Life isn't fair," Manuel said. "Everybody works hard. But sometimes even in life when you work really hard, you know, you still will fall short."
"That's kind of disappointing to me that I had to experience that but at the same time, I feel like it's taught me a lot of lessons," Manuel said. "It's taught me that even though you do fall short, don't stop and don't give up, you know, keep doing the process. Because one day that day will come and I'm looking forward to that day coming."
Although Manuel didn't get to experience playing for a ranked team or battling for SEC titles, he still feels confident that's right around the corner for this organization.
"I'd like them to use you know, almost what my senior class has been through a being .500 over a year and you know, they don't deserve that and they should not have the mentality of being .500 anymore because we went through that so they didn't have to," Manuel said.
"I have no doubt in my mind that next year and years to come that Mizzou is gonna be a powerhouse," Manuel said. "Everybody's gonna have their day and I feel like if I didn't if it didn't happen while I was here, it's gonna happen for them."
Manuel and the Tigers have to win on Saturday against New Mexico State and next weekend against Arkansas to qualify for a bowl game. And as an extra incentive, if the Tigers win all the seniors will take a rock off of the "M" on Faurot Field's Hill section of the stadium.
"I might take the little pointy part just at the end. I'm honestly I'm really looking for the biggest rock that's there. I'm gonna own it to be the biggest waste of space," Manuel said.