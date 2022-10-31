COLUMBIA - Missouri football defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire has been named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week.
He tied career bests in sacks and TFLs in the win at South Carolina Saturday ⤵️🔗 https://t.co/4sorXKobAr#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/MoQhsdOZEB— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 31, 2022
McGuire contributed to Missouri's 23-10 win against South Carolina Saturday, tying his career best with three tackles for a loss and two sacks. The senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma finished the game with five total stops.
In total, the Tigers had 11 TFLs and four sacks.
McGuire and the Tigers will return to Faurot Field this weekend, with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Kentucky.