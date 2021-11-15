COLUMBIA − Following Saturday's 31-28 victory over South Carolina, Missouri's Isaiah McGuire has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma native earned the title after racking up six solo tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss of 17 yards - including a sack for a loss of 13 yards. McGuire forced and recovered the same fumble late in the first quarter, which helped give Missouri the ball back to score early in the second quarter.
The Mayor's Cup win marked McGuire's fifth-straight game with a tackle for loss. He also had two quarterback hurries.
McGuire has started all 10 games for the Tigers, with a total of 31 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss of 42 yards and 4.5 sacks for a loss of 31 yards.