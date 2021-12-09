COLUMBIA - University of Missouri defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo has earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Wingo is a Saint Louis native and has played in 11 games with three starts this season for Mizzou Football. He totaled 21 tackles, two tackles for loss of eight yards, one sack, one interception and two quarterback hurries.
Wingo also recorded seven multi-tackle games with tackles in the games against Central Michigan and North Texas. He returned an interception for 40 yards and a touchdown against the Mean Green, which was Mizzou's first defensive score of the 2021 season.