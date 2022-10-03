COLUMBIA − After going five to five on field goals Saturday, Missouri's Harrison Mevis has been named to the SEC's Players of the Week for special teams.
The Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on their toes after offense and defense delivered early, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast Missouri 26-22.
Mevis hit 5 out of 5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. He matched his career long at 56 yards in the final make of the game.
His 16 points Saturday is the highest output by an SEC player this year, and he's the only NCAA FBS kicker with three connections at 50+ yards this season, according to a news release from the SEC.
The "Thiccer Kicker" is also Missouri's first kicker to make four 40+-yard attempts in a single game.
Georgia's Jack Podlesny was also named to SEC's Players of the Week for special teams. He went four for four in field goal attempts during the win at Faurot Field.
