Miami (FL) quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Mizzou for the 2023 season. Garcia officially announced his commitment to Missouri on Friday afternoon.
I am very thankful for my time at Miami & the support from the Canes family. Wishing the best to Cane Nation & look forward to supporting from afar. With that being said, I am so grateful for the opportunity to become a Mizzou Tiger & look forward to starting this journey! pic.twitter.com/Krtkqp7KKh— Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) January 20, 2023
ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news on Thursday night. Garcia spent two seasons at Miami (FL), seeing significant playing time as a Redshirt Freshman in 2022.
The native of Whittier, CA completed 59.6% of his 114 passes last season with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Garcia ended up in a three-way quarterback battle with Hurricanes starter Tyler Van Dyke and Freshman Jacurri Brown. He saw varying levels of action against Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee State and Duke early in the season. Garcia then earned his first college start against Virginia after Van Dyke suffered an injury and led Miami to a 4-OT win by scoring the game-winning 2 point conversion.
Garcia also saw the field against Florida State, Clemson and Pittsburgh. Against Pitt, he threw for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hurricanes lost and finished the season with a 5-7 record.
At Missouri Garcia is expected to compete with incumbent starter Brady Cook and second year back-up Sam Horn. Cook is coming off of off-season shoulder surgery and will miss Spring Football. Horn, a highly-recruited freshman from Georgia, played in only one game last season.
Garcia was highly recruited himself coming out of high school, the number 18 player in the nation in ESPN's top 300 players in the Class of 2021. An Under Armour All-American, Garcia threw for more than 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a 4 year high school career that started in Narbonne HS in his native California and ended with a 7A State Championship as a senior at Grayson High in Loganville, GA.